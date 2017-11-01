© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Miami Beach Mayor Enters Florida Governor's Race 

By WMFE Staff
Published November 1, 2017 at 8:01 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

MIAMI (AP) — Democratic Miami Beach Mayor and multi-millionaire businessman Philip Levine is running for Florida governor.
Levine has spent months building up to Wednesday's announcement, putting more than $2.6 million of his own money into a political committee and touring the state talking to Democrats and other groups. Levine built his fortune off a marketing company that began with $500 in capital and expanded to provide in-cabin magazines and television content for cruise lines. It had $400 million in annual revenue when he sold it in 2000. Levine is CEO of a similar company that provides media for Royal Caribbean International. 55-year-old Levine was elected Miami Beach mayor in 2013 after spending $2 million of his own money on the race. Republican Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits.

