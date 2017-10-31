© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Greenwood Cemetery

By Radio Intern
Published October 31, 2017 at 7:22 AM EDT
The Mallory cross, Greenwood Cemetery. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The names of many of the families who shaped Orlando can be found carved into the headstones at the city’s Greenwood cemetery, and as Sexton Don Price explains some of the stories that go with those names are ghostlier than others.

Price said there are ghost groups that have tours at Greenwood cemetery, but the tours through the cemetery are more historic than supernatural.

Price said there are good stories at Greenwood without having to tell ghost stories.

"Everybody has a story and there's an old saying that's kind of cliche now but everybody dies twice, you die when you take your last breath, and then you die again when they mention your name for the last time," Price said.

Listen to the interview by clicking on the player above.

 

