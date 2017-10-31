Florida House Moves Forward With Veteran ID Card

A veteran’s ID measure is on its way to its final House committee. The bill gives Florida veterans the option to purchase a $10 identification card for proof of military service.

Polk County Republican Representative Neil Combee is backing the proposal.

“The card can be used anytime for proof of service is needed for military discounts at stores and businesses, as well as any discounts or fee waivers the state of Florida offers our veterans,” said Combee. “Currently there are active duty and reserve cards, retiree cards and VA-issued ID cards for those with a qualifying service connected disability rating, however there is no official government issued veteran ID card that covers all veterans.”

Virginia and Delaware already offer similar cards, said Combee. An identical bill passed the House unanimously last year, but failed to gain traction in the Senate.