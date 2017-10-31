© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Concerns About Sewage In Indian River Lagoon, Where Clean-Up Is Underway

By Amy Green
Published October 31, 2017 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County

Brevard County residents are raising concerns about sewage discharged into the Indian River Lagoon after Irma.

The concerns come as the county begins a 10-year, $302 million clean-up of the lagoon.

Irma overwhelmed Brevard County's sewer system, dumping more than 2 billion gallons of rainwater. The system is designed for only 8 million gallons.

Satellite Beach resident Scott Hoffman says the problem continued for more than a month.

"You could see toilet paper and feces floating by out into the Grand Canal. And I spoke to some people that were on the Grand Canal, and they said they couldn't even go out of their houses because it smelled so bad."

Brevard County says the water now is safe and that leaders are considering how to improve the sewer system to prevent future discharges during large rain events.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
