Tropical Storm Philippe Speeds Away Into Atlantic

By WMFE Staff
Published October 30, 2017 at 6:02 AM EDT
NOAA Tropical weather map for October 30, 2017
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe is pushing away into the open Atlantic, easing conditions in Florida and the Bahamas.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm's center was about 250 miles (405 kilometers) northeast of Freeport in the Bahamas Sunday afternoon and it was speeding east-northeast at 46 mph (74 kph). The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph). It's expected to become a post-tropical cyclone by tonight and be absorbed by a large extra-tropical low on Monday.

Central Florida News
