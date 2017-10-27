Intersection: The Recent Changes To The Affordable Care Act

It’s been a rough ride for the Affordable Care Act this year. Attempts by the GOP led congress to repeal and replace Obamacare have failed but there have been changes, and premiums are going up.

So what does that mean for consumers looking to buy health insurance with open enrollment around the corner?

Tony Jenkins market president of Florida Blue, Jodi Ray Director of Florida Covering Kids & Families, and Abe Aboraya, 90.7’s health reporter, joined Intersection to talk about what exactly is happening with the Affordable Care Act.

"The biggest thing we want to make people make sure they know is that the market place is still there," Jenkins said.

"Some folks have assumed that because of the presidents executive orders that Obamacare is being impacted now and they cannot have individual plans or subsidies."

Ray said the reduced budget was unexpected and has resulted in fewer "navigators" or individuals on the ground to help enroll people. Ray said with the help of navigators people are more likely to enroll in Obamacare.

"I think that helps and has contributed to why such a program has been so successful in Florida, where the need has historically been high because of our high rates of uninsured prior to the Affordable Care Act," said Ray.

Aboraya said cost-share reductions have been ended which means premiums will go up. However, the premium subsidies have not gone away, and because of that, most people will see a modest increase in prices.

"For most people you're going to see a modest increase, some people may even be paying even less out of pocket potentially per year," Aboraya said.

But some people will see a sharper increase in the cost of insurance.

"If you're an individual making about $45-75,000 a year or a family of four making about $100,000 you're going to be paying a full cost of those premiums without subsidies."

Ray said to find an insurance provider in your area you can go to coveringflorida.org or call 877-813-9115.