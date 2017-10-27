Intersection: Pulse Memorial

How do you create a memorial to the victims who lost their lives at the Pulse nightclub?

It’s a process that takes time and for Barbara Poma gathering as much input from the community as she can.

Poma, the founder and owner of Pulse nightclub, joined Intersection to talk about creating a memorial and the process.

The foundation recently held a community forum that focused on building a memorial for the Pulse nightclub

Poma said seeing everyone's response was really inspirational.

"It was really wonderful to see so much of our community come out," she said.

Poma said it’s important for people affected by the shooting to have a say in the process.

“I don’t think, even in any memorial that’s been built that every single person affected was happy,” said Poma.

“I think that they come to an agreeance and they’re all part of the process. I think coming to the table and being part of the process is most the important thing that anyone can do from any community that was affected."

If you want to take part in the online survey about the design of the pulse memorial, you can find details on the One Pulse foundation website.