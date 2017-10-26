© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tesla Restores Power At San Juan Children's Hospital

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 26, 2017 at 9:11 AM EDT
Tesla installed an array of solar panels at Hospital del Niño in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Tesla / Twitter
Tesla installed an array of solar panels at Hospital del Niño in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Tesla / Twitter

Electric car maker Tesla is helping get power restored in Puerto Rico.

It started on Twitter when Tesla Founder Elon Musk tweeted the possibility of installing solar panels and storage technology on the storm-ravaged island. Puerto Rico’s governor responded to the tweet with “let’s talk.”

Now Tesla says a solar project at a children’s hospital in San Juan is live.

Photos posted on twitter show an array of solar panels installed in a parking lot, and electric storage hardware delivered to the site.

Hurricane Maria decimated the island last month, knocking out the power to millions of people.

The car maker says it’s the first of many solar and energy storage projects going live in Puerto Rico.

Tags
Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details