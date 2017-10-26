© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Mayor Tells Police To Bring Him Killer's Head 

By WMFE Staff
Published October 26, 2017 at 5:39 AM EDT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of a Florida city told police officers looking for a suspect in three fatal and apparently random shootings in one neighborhood to hunt him down and "bring his head to me."
News outlets report that Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn addressed the officers Wednesday afternoon during a roll call in the Seminole Heights neighborhood where two men and one woman have been gunned down while walking since Oct. 9. Buckhorn and interim police Chief Brian Dugan told the officers they've brought "a sense of calmness" to the terrorized neighborhood. Then, officers headed out by patrol car, bicycle and on foot to resume patrols. Dugan promised worried parents that trick-or-treating will still take place in the neighborhood, adding that he will "personally be on patrol" there on Halloween night.

