Central Florida State Attorney's Office To Seek Death Penalty After All

By Amy Green
Published October 26, 2017 at 12:07 PM EDT
State Attorney Aramis Ayala. Photo: Renata Sago WMFE.
The Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office will seek the death penalty after all.

That's after State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she would not seek death in any case.

A death penalty review panel of the Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Office unanimously agreed to seek the death penalty, but a spokeswoman for the office declined to divulge any details about the case.

The office appointed the seven-member panel after Ayala announced this spring she would not seek the death penalty in any case.

Ayala's position prompted a legal skirmish with Gov. Rick Scott. In August the Florida Supreme Court ruled Scott had the right to reassign murder cases to a different prosecutor.

The panel is charged with reviewing the office's every case. The spokeswoman says no details about this case will be revealed until a legal notice is filed seeking the death penalty.

Central Florida News
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
