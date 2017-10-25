© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
OUC Sends Help To Puerto Rico

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 25, 2017 at 8:08 AM EDT
Photo: Orlando Utilities Commission
Photo: Orlando Utilities Commission

The Orlando Utilities Commission is sending workers and equipment to Puerto Rico to help restore the island’s power.

Fourteen line technicians, engineers and fleet personal are heading to Puerto Rico later this week.

Puerto Rico’s power grid was destroyed after Hurricane Maria raked across the island last month, leaving millions without power.

OUC is sending about a dozen trucks and other equipment to help restoration efforts.

All of the OUC employees going helped restore power in Orlando after hurricane Irma, and many of them have family in Puerto Rico,

