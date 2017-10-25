© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Citrus Growers Call For Aid As Disaster Relief Bill Overlooks Their Plight After Irma

By Amy Green
Published October 25, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy USDA
Photo courtesy USDA

Florida citrus growers remain hopeful for federal help by the year's end.

That’s even as the Senate advances a disaster relief measure containing no money for the state's iconic crop.

The $36.5 billion billion measure excludes Florida citrus growers despite the efforts of Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio and Gov. Rick Scott.

Andrew Meadows of Florida Citrus Mutual says Hurricane Irma was catastrophic for growers who already had been reeling from citrus greening disease.

"We estimate there were 60 percent of the fruit that was on the trees was blown off, and we also had trees uprooted. We had standing water, groves under water, fruit floating down the Caloosahatchee River."

Meadows expects the diminished harvest will mean higher prices this season. Citrus is the leading crop in the state, which is second behind Brazil in oranges for juice.

Tags
Central Florida NewscitrusEnvironmentIrma
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
