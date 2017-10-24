© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Man Accused Of Slapping Police Horse On Patrol 

By WMFE Staff
Published October 24, 2017 at 5:28 AM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old Florida man slapped a police horse on the hindquarters while it was on patrol with an officer.
News outlets report Casey Waldner was walking down a street early Sunday when he was accused of slapping Izzy, a 13-year-old horse that has been with the Orlando Police Department for five years. The slap startled Izzy, who spun around. A police report says Waldner ran, but was caught by a nearby officer. The report says officers searched Waldner and found cocaine. Police spokeswoman Michelle Guido says Izzy didn't need veterinary care. Waldner was charged with injuring a police horse, resisting arrest without violence and cocaine possession. Waldner, who lives in Pace in Florida's Panhandle, was released on a $1,250 bond. Jail records don't list an attorney.

