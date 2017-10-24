© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Irma's Effect On Florida Jobs

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published October 24, 2017 at 5:39 AM EDT
fishkind-studio-640x496

When Hurricane Irma struck Florida last month, it affected all of the state’s major metro areas as it worked its way up the peninsula.  It knocked out power to more than seven million customers and caused significant pockets of flooding, among other damage. More than six million people evacuated their homes.

From a financial perspective, says economic analyst Hank Fishkind, the storm shut down Florida’s economy for most of the week of September 11th, and it’s no coincidence that the newly-released jobs report for the month shows a whopping 127,400 losses. 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston asked Fishkind if this massive job loss is a cause for concern.

Click the "Play Audio" button above to hear their conversation.

Tags
fishkindeconomyjobsFishkind Economic CommentariesHurricane Irma
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details