Governor Calls For Land Acquisition Funding As Environmentalists Worry About Water Quality

By Amy Green
Published October 23, 2017 at 12:15 PM EDT
Florida Everglades. Photo: Chauncey Davis on Flickr.
Conservationists say the governor's budget proposal announced Monday for Florida's environment is encouraging but lacks funding for water quality improvements.

Gov. Rick Scott is calling for more than $1.7 billion for Florida's environment, including the Everglades, beaches, springs and land conservation.

But Eric Draper of Audubon of Florida says additional funding is needed for water quality improvements beyond south Florida, where toxic algae bloomed last year.

"Just in central Florida Lake Apopka is probably the most polluted lake in the state of Florida. So we're going to have to make the same kind of investments that are being made in south Florida throughout the state of Florida."

The proposal includes $50 million for the state's land acquisition program Florida Forever, which got no funding this year. Legislators will take up the budget in January.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
