Widespread In Florida Coastal Waterways: Plastics

By Amy Green
Published October 19, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
New research shows plastic pollution is widespread in Florida's coastal waters.

The University of Florida study is the first looking at the distribution of plastics and microplastics in coastal waters statewide.

Lead researcher Maia McGuire says volunteers collected 1,000 samples and found at least one plastic item in nearly 90 percent of the samples.

"To me that's pretty alarming. You can dip a one-liter bottle into the water anywhere around the state and almost guarantee there's going to be at least one piece of plastic in it."

She says especially concerning are microplastics, tiny pieces from items like bottles and also from synthetic fabrics like those used in sportswear.

The health impacts are not well-understood.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
