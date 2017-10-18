Sen. Nelson Voices Concern As Most Irma Flood Claims Reportedly Get Denied
Sen. Bill Nelson is expressing concern as the National Flood Insurance Program reportedly has denied payments on some 90 percent of claims after Irma.
Nelson also raised alarm that a top leader of the National Flood Insurance Program once worked as an executive for a subcontractor accused of low-balling claims after Superstorm Sandy.
The central Florida Democrat expressed the concerns in a letter to the top administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
He called for more details on new safeguards aimed at protecting flood insurance claims from fraud after a busy hurricane season that has included Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate.
The Palm Beach Post reports some $72 million in payments have been made on flood insurance claims. Many more claims remain. Only 8 percent have been resolved.