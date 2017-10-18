© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sen. Nelson Voices Concern As Most Irma Flood Claims Reportedly Get Denied

By Amy Green
Published October 18, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Lake Jesup is part of the St. Johns River, the state's longest river. The river flooded after Irma. Photo by Amy Green
Sen. Bill Nelson is expressing concern as the National Flood Insurance Program reportedly has denied payments on some 90 percent of claims after Irma.

Nelson also raised alarm that a top leader of the National Flood Insurance Program once worked as an executive for a subcontractor accused of low-balling claims after Superstorm Sandy.

The central Florida Democrat expressed the concerns in a letter to the top administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

He called for more details on new safeguards aimed at protecting flood insurance claims from fraud after a busy hurricane season that has included Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate.

The Palm Beach Post reports some $72 million in payments have been made on flood insurance claims. Many more claims remain. Only 8 percent have been resolved.

 

