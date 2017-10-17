© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Disaster Food Assistance Coming To Central Florida

By Crystal Chavez
Published October 17, 2017 at 10:20 AM EDT
Camping World Stadium. Photo by Kitch
Camping World Stadium. Photo by Kitch

Starting Saturday those affected by Hurricane Irma in Orange and Seminole Counties can apply for food benefits. To qualify, applicants must have lived or worked in one of these counties on September 5 and they must have suffered hurricane related losses.

People who already get SNAP food assistance aren’t eligible. Kristin Gray with the Department of Children and Families said turnout for this Disaster SNAP Program has been unprecedented. They’re encouraging people to take public transportation to avoid traffic jams.

“[In] Brevard we saw long lines, we’ve seen some lines here in Polk County where we’re currently operating, really the majority of our sites we have seen a lot of folks show up,” said Gray.

People must register in person; DCF is encouraging pre-registration online. For Orange County that’ll take place at Camping World Stadium. Seminole County residents will register at Orlando Live Events in Casselberry.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSNAPIrma
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details