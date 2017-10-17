Fishkind Conversations: How Will ACA Changes Affect Floridians?

Last week, President Trump announced two executive orders rolling back portions of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as the ACA or Obamacare. One order would stop payments to insurance companies that lower deductibles for low-income customers, and the other allows companies to offer policies with fewer required benefits.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston these changes will have a major impact in Florida, for a few reasons.

