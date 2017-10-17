© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: How Will ACA Changes Affect Floridians?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published October 17, 2017 at 3:40 AM EDT
Last week, President Trump announced two executive orders rolling back portions of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as the ACA or Obamacare. One order would stop payments to insurance companies that lower deductibles for low-income customers, and the other allows companies to offer policies with fewer required benefits.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston these changes will have a major impact in Florida, for a few reasons.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
