Broward Joins School Districts In HB 7069 Lawsuit

On Monday, Broward County and a dozen other school districts filed a much-anticipated lawsuit targeting House Bill 7069. The districts argue six provisions in the new charter school law are unconstitutional.

It offers funding to attract privately run charter schools to areas where traditional public schools are struggling. It requires school districts to share local property tax revenue with charters. It sends more federal Title I funding directly to the nontraditional schools. And it allows charter operators to form their own districts absent oversight from elected school boards.

These are some of the reasons why 20 percent of Florida’s counties signed onto a 25-page lawsuit challenging the new measure.

Broward is the only South Florida district that’s participating. But other plaintiffs represent major metropolitan areas, too: Orlando, Jacksonville and St. Petersburg among them.

The new lawsuit is separate from one Palm Beach County already filed on its own.