Intersection: Orlando Composer David MacDonald

David MacDonald composes classical music and teaches composition at the University of Central Florida. He's also part of the Central Florida Composers Forum.

MacDonald joined Intersection to talk about writing contemporary classic music. One of his pieces is a concerto for steelpan, an instrument that originated from Trinidad and Tobago.

"It's about 19 minutes long, it's for steelpan and a wind ensemble, and the soloist plays a collection of different pans," he said.

"It's a concerto featuring this instrument that doesn't feature too much in a lot of concert and classical music."

MacDonald said he likes showcasing brand new music.

"I think that's something audiences really respond to, hearing something new for the first time," MacDonald said.

MacDonald's piece being performed this Sunday at the Timucua White House is called Stumpery. He and other members of the Central Florida Composers Forum will have their works performed by the Alterity Wind Quintet.