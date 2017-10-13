Florida Hospital Oceanside To Remain Closed For Foreseeable Future

An Ormond Beach hospital will remained closed for the foreseeable future.

A spokeswoman for Florida Hospital Oceanside in Ormond Beach said Hurricane Irma caused damage to the roof and exterior and interior of the hospital. They’ve gotten expert opinions on what to do with the 80-bed hospital.

"We are doing everything in our power to involve every expert and get every answer as quickly as we can," wrote Lindsay Cashio, a spokeswoman for the hospital. "However, the reality is, there is no short-term fix for the Florida Hospital Oceanside structure. This is going to be a journey, and it is going to take longer than any of us had hoped."

Services and staff have been transitioned to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center in Daytona Beach. This story was first reported by the Daytona Beach News Journal.