© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Launches, Lands Recycled Rocket

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 11, 2017 at 5:37 PM EDT
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ahead of Wednesday's launch from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: SpaceX / Twitter
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket ahead of Wednesday's launch from Kennedy Space Center. Photo: SpaceX / Twitter

SpaceX has launched and landed a recycled rocket carrying a commercial communications satellite Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center. The booster was previously flown earlier this year.

The Falcon 9 flew once before, back in February. It was relaunched a second time Wednesday night, carrying a satellite. Minutes later, the leftover booster landed on an offshore barge.

The satellite will be shared by Colorado-based EchoStar and SES, a Luxembourg company.

The booster launched Wednesday was previously used to deliver supplies to the International Space Station for NASA. It's only the third time SpaceX has reflown a rocket on an orbital mission.

Early this week, another SpaceX Falcon 9 launched from Southern California carrying ten communications satellite. That first stage also was recovered.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is working to lower launch costs by reusing rockets.
The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

 

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details