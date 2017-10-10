© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Why Aren't Florida Home Sales Raising The Roof?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published October 10, 2017 at 4:01 AM EDT
fishkind-studio-640x496

Sales of new and existing homes have declined for three straight months, and now they are no better than they were this time last year. Even here in Florida, existing home sales are up only 1%. This all seems surprising since mortgage rates are low and the economy is strong – especially here in the Sunshine State.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind reveals to 90.7's Nicole Darden Creston his take on the story behind our housing markets.

Click the Play Audio button to hear the conversation.

Tags
fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentarieshousing
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details