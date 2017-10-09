University Of South Florida Accepts Displaced Med Students From Puerto Rico

Like the rest of the island, Puerto Rico's hospitals and medical schools were hit hard by the one-two punch of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Now, the University of South Florida is trying to lend a hand.

Doctors from USF Health, including Dr. Asa Oxner, left for Puerto Rico this past weekend with much-needed medical supplies as well as their knowledge.

But that is not all the university is doing, according to Oxner.

"We have accepted some of the Puerto Rican medical students to come to USF to continue medical training, so that we don't delay their training and cause shortage of providers down the road," said Oxner.

The 240 students from Ponce Health Sciences University would be housed on USF's campus, and use classroom and lab space on nights and weekends.