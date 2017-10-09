CONVERSATIONS: Town Hall Meeting Marks Beginning Of Discussion On Pulse Memorial

The formal conversation on what a permanent Pulse memorial and museum should look like begins Monday with a town hall meeting at the Orlando Repertory Theatre.

It's the first in a series of meetings aimed at developing a permanent memorial.

90.7's Amy Green talked with journalist Indira Lakshmanan, who will moderate the meeting. Click the player above to listen.

Monday night's town hall is at capacity, but 90.7 News will record the meeting and post the audio later this week on our website.