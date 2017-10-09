© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
CONVERSATIONS: Town Hall Meeting Marks Beginning Of Discussion On Pulse Memorial

By Amy Green
Published October 9, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
One year after the Pulse shooting, the community gathers at the club for vigils and remembrance. Photo: Joey Roulette
The formal conversation on what a permanent Pulse memorial and museum should look like begins Monday with a town hall meeting at the Orlando Repertory Theatre.

It's the first in a series of meetings aimed at developing a permanent memorial.

90.7's Amy Green talked with journalist Indira Lakshmanan, who will moderate the meeting. Click the player above to listen.

Monday night's town hall is at capacity, but 90.7 News will record the meeting and post the audio later this week on our website.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
