© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bear-Proof Trash Cans For Parts Of Orange County

By Catherine Welch
Published October 9, 2017 at 10:18 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Orange County will be rolling out new bear-resistant trash cans to residents who live in neighborhoods where bears are known to visit.

A grant from the state wildlife commission is making it possible for some Orange County residents to buy discounted bear-proof trash cans. Hardware stores sell them for around $200, but residents can buy them for $50.

Orange County Solid Waste Manager James Becker says the trash cans are one way of keeping bears out of residential neighborhoods.

“A lot of them are looking at garbage cans, but there are other things they look at as well,” said Becker. “Any kind of a food source, so it can be a barbeque grill or a bird feeder or anything like that.”

Residents must live in the unincorporated part of Orange County in the designated bear management area to receive the discount.

Central Florida is home to the state’s largest bear population.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details