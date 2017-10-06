Vice President Mike Pence Speaks To Orlando's Puerto Rican Community

Vice President Mike Pence spoke with Puerto Ricans in Orlando Thursday ahead of his trip to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands Friday.

The vice president greeted Puerto Ricans who recently arrived at the Orlando International Airport. A woman who just landed urged him to go inland, saying that is where he will find the heart of the devastation.

At a later meeting in Kissimmee with members of central Florida’s large Puerto Rican community, Pence promised help.

“And as we speak, our administration’s continuing to work tirelessly to clear every road, reach every community, and bring aid to every Puerto Rican in need,” he said.

Pence promised Puerto Rico would come back better and stronger than it was before.