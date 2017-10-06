Spotlight: 26 Pebbles Brings Sandy Hook's Conversations To Orlando

A UCF alumnus is partnering with Theatre UCF to bring Orlando 26 Pebbles. It’s a play about the Sandy Hook mass shooting. Play writer Eric Ulloa drove to Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 after the tragedy and did interviews with many of the town’s people. The play uses their words.

"It's mostly a very powerful story about, like we're seeing now in Vegas, how in the absolute most horrific situations people do come together and there is light to be found," said Ulloa.

Ulloa said the Pulse shooting was personal for him because it was his hangout in college.

"We keep waking up, which is a weird phrase to use, we keep waking up to nightmares instead of waking up from nightmares, we're waking up to nightmares," he said.

26 Pebbles runs at the Orlando Repertory Theatre through October 8th.

