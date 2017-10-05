© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Cape Canaveral Weather Forces Atlas V Scrub

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 5, 2017 at 6:59 AM EDT
Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., (Oct. 4, 2017) A ULA Atlas V rocket carrying the NROL-52 mission stands poised for launch. Photo: ULA.
An early morning launch attempt at Cape Canaveral has been scrubbed due to weather. United Launch Alliance was poised to send a classified surveillance satellite into orbit on an Atlas V rocket. Ground winds prevented Thursday morning's launch attempt.

The mission is for the National Reconnaissance Office, a Department of Defense agency that designs, builds and operates satellites for US intelligence interests.

ULA says it will try to launch again Friday. That could mean a busy weekend on the Space Coast, with SpaceX also set to launch a commercial communications satellite this weekend. However, weather could delay both of those launches as Tropical Storm Nate moves into the area.

