© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Las Vegas Gunman's Brother Doesn't Believe Girlfriend Was Involved

By Amy Green
Published October 4, 2017 at 9:57 AM EDT
Photo courtesy NPR
Photo courtesy NPR

The central Florida brother of the gunman in Las Vegas says he doesn't believe the gunman's girlfriend was involved.

Marilou Danley is considered a "person of interest" in the mass shooting that left 59 dead and more than 500 wounded.

Danley arrived back in the United States Tuesday night from the Philippines.

Eric Paddock of Orlando says he believes his brother Stephen transferred $100,000 overseas for Danley.

"They're going to find out that he bubbled her from this completely. He removed her completely away and put some money so she could live if she decided she had to live over there instead of come back home after this happened."

Eric says he doesn't know his brother's motive and that the family is in shock.

Tags
Central Florida NewsLas Vegas
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details