Orlando Mayor: News Of Las Vegas Took Me Back To Pulse

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says news of the Las Vegas shooting took him back to the morning of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Before Las Vegas, Pulse was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Orlando’s experience, Dyer says, can help Las Vegas in the coming days, months and years. He’s offered the Vegas mayor help in establishing a family assistance center.

“We had never really envisioned what it would take to care for and nurture the victims and their families and their loved ones," said Dyer. "Now we understand the magnitude of the needs of victims and their families in the coming days and months and years.

Orlando is willing to send staff who helped setting up the assistance center to Las Vegas, said Dyer.

Orlando’s police chief says the Clark County sheriff has heard the Orlando Police Department’s presentation on lessons learned from Pulse.