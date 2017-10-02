Brother Of Accused Las Vegas Gunman: "We Have No Idea Why"

The Orlando brother of the Las Vegas gunman who authorities say killed 58 and wounded 500 more says he often played high stakes video poker.

Eric Paddock told Fox 35 he is as shocked as anyone by the massacre.

"We have no idea why he did this, and that's what you're going to find out, is, I can't imagine. When you guys find out why this happened let us know. I have no idea whatsoever."

Authorities say Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers at an outdoor country-music show. They say he killed himself after the shooting.

Stephen Paddock lived in Viera in Brevard County until two years ago.