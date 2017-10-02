© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brother Of Accused Las Vegas Gunman: "We Have No Idea Why"

By Amy Green
Published October 2, 2017 at 11:27 AM EDT
People take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a gunman opened fire on the festival from a room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy NPR
People take cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a gunman opened fire on the festival from a room in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo courtesy NPR

The Orlando brother of the Las Vegas gunman who authorities say killed 58 and wounded 500 more says he often played high stakes video poker.

Eric Paddock told Fox 35 he is as shocked as anyone by the massacre.

"We have no idea why he did this, and that's what you're going to find out, is, I can't imagine. When you guys find out why this happened let us know. I have no idea whatsoever."

Authorities say Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers at an outdoor country-music show. They say he killed himself after the shooting.

Stephen Paddock lived in Viera in Brevard County until two years ago.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsLas Vegas
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details