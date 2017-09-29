© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Rainy Forecast Sparks New Worry About Flooding After Irma

By Amy Green
Published September 29, 2017 at 10:54 AM EDT
Lake Jesup is part of the St. Johns River, the state's longest river. The river flooded after Irma. Photo by Amy Green

A low-pressure system is expected to bring more flooding to central Florida only weeks after Irma's devastating rampage in the state.

At least a few inches of rain are forecast along the St. Johns River, where some homes remain flooded as storm water drains from tributaries to the state's longest river.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says the timing couldn't be worse so soon after Irma.

"If you look at the state of Florida most of the rivers have come down. Unfortunately the way the St. Johns flows it bottlenecks, and that means that our decrease has been very slow. It's been steady, but it's very very slow."

He advises residents to fortify their homes with sandbags. Rain is forecast throughout the weekend and into next week.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
