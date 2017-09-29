© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Also Rebuilding After Irma: Bald Eagles

By Amy Green
Published September 29, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Audubon
Environmental groups are assessing Irma's impact on bald eagles.

Some 1,500 bald eagle nests are in Florida, making the state home to one of the nation's largest populations.

Shawnlei Breeding of Audubon of Florida says the organization monitors some 500 nests and believes 35 percent were lost during the hurricane.

"As long as they have suitable habitat and other trees to build on, if they did lose their nest tree they will pick another spot. If they still have their nest tree I have heard reports already that eagles are starting to rebuild nests that lost them."

She says it is an important loss as nesting season starts Sunday. Once endangered, the national bird was removed from the federal threatened list in 2007.

Irma bald eagle
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
