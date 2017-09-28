© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Florida Doctors Headed To Puerto Rico

By Abe Aboraya
Published September 28, 2017 at 12:45 PM EDT
Dr. Jorge Lopez is among a group of doctors from Central Florida headed to Puerto Rico. (David Harrison, Florida Hospital)
Doctors from Central Florida have arrived in Puerto Rico to deliver aid. Jorge Lopez is an ER doctor is with a group of five bilingual doctors from Central Florida now in Puerto Rico. He plans to care for patients, and assess what the hospital needs as far as supplies.

They’re bringing equipment with a hospital in Puerto Rico.

“Recently, for some reason, their ultrasound machines went bad," Lopez said. "So we’re going down there with three ultrasound machines."

The group plans to stay for a week. They're also looking to see if the hospitals need mainly human resources, whether it be physicians, nurses, emergency room techs, or if they need other medical equipment.

Abe Aboraya
