Rick Scott Announces Proposal To Limit Opioid Prescriptions, Increase Funding

Governor Rick Scott Tuesday announced several proposals and $50 million dollars in funding to help address Florida's opioid crisis.

The proposed legislation would place a three-day limit on prescribed opioids, unless strict conditions are met for a seven-day supply. It would also require all prescribers to participate in the Florida Prescription Drug Monitoring Program - which helps prevent doctor shopping.

Scott said the state has already taken several steps to combat drug abuse, but more are necessary.

“These proposals will make a major impact on limiting the chance of drug addiction, reducing the ability for dangerous drugs to spread in our communities, giving vulnerable Floridians the support they need, and ensuring our hardworking law enforcement officers have the resources to protect Floridians,” Scott said.

The proposals are part of Scott's 2018 - 2019 recommended budget.