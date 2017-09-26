© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Merritt Islanders Still Asked To Conserve Water As Sewage Problems Persist After Irma

By Amy Green
Published September 26, 2017 at 2:00 AM EDT
This visible light image of Hurricane Irma was captured by NOAA's GOES East satellite as it strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 5 at 7:45 a.m. EDT
This visible light image of Hurricane Irma was captured by NOAA's GOES East satellite as it strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 5 at 7:45 a.m. EDT

Merritt Island residents still are asked to conserve water as work continues on a sewage pump damaged during Irma.

Across Florida the hurricane left a trail overflowing sewage.

In Brevard County sewage backed up into a small number of homes, spilled from beneath manhole covers and flowed into drainage canals.

County spokesman Don Walker says the reason for the water conservation request in Merritt Island is a damaged pump designed to push sewage 13 miles to a treatment facility.

"That's a 9 million gallon pipe that's been inundated by storm water because it's below sea level in some areas, and there's been an infiltration of storm water into the system. And we've had basically 12 million gallons in that line."

Statewide many millions of gallons of sewage are believed to have spilled after Irma.

Tags
Central Florida NewsBrevard CountyEnvironmentIrmaNational
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details