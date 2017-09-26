© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney Employee Accused of Leaving Toddler in Hot Car

By Radio Intern
Published September 26, 2017 at 12:18 PM EDT
Orange County Sheriff's Office (Dave Conner, Wiki Media)
A woman accused of leaving a toddler alone inside a car under the sun was released today from Orange County jail after posting bail.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Myriam Lubin Cadet left the two year old girl in the back seat of her car at the employee parking lot of the Grand Floridian Hotel.

The temperature inside the car reached 113 degrees.

According to the arrest affidavit, Cadet was asked by the toddler’s father to take care of the baby while he took the victim’s mother, who was going into labor, to Florida Hospital South.

Another Grand Floridian employee heard the toddler crying, and after several minutes was able to get her out of the car and call law enforcement.

She was transported to Celebration Hospital for further medical evaluation.

