© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Aircraft Help Florida Keys Fishermen Find Lost Lobster Traps 

By WMFE Staff
Published September 26, 2017 at 5:23 AM EDT
map-of-florida-743x5001

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Keys fishermen are getting help from the air to locate lobster traps lost during Hurricane Irma.
Florida Sea Grant is sending two aircraft with GPS-capable cameras over the island chain to document the locations of lobster trap clusters in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico. In a statement, Florida Sea Grant agent Shelly Krueger said the pilots are trained to identify areas where currents, winds and other storm-related impacts tend to pull traps, buoys and fishing lines together. The data will be shared with lobster fishermen and state wildlife officials trying to salvage the equipment. Billy Kelly of the Florida Keys Commercial Fisherman Association says the lobster fishing industry is worth $150 million in the Keys. Krueger says commercial fishing is the second-largest source of jobs in Monroe County, after tourism

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details