Lake County Animal Shelter At Critical Capacity After Irma

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 21, 2017 at 12:38 PM EDT
Puppies born at the Lake County Animal Shelter after Hurricane Irma will soon be up for adoption. Photo: Lake County Animal Shelter / Facebook
The Lake County Animal Shelter is at critical capacity after Hurricane Irma. At last check, the shelter had 175 dogs and hundreds of cats. Many are from owners' homes that are now unlivable due to damage from the storm.

Shelter Manager Whitney Boylston says before the storm there were about 100 dogs up for adoption.

"We’re always seeking foster families," said Boylston.

She says most of the animals are strays and the shelter works to reunite those families.  The shelter utilizes volunteer "pet detectives" to scour social media to help reunited pets and owners.

“These people are so dedicated to reuniting the pets that they’re able to put those people together or direct those people to the shelter so they’re able to reclaim their pet.”

Lake County Animal Shelter is working towards becoming a no-kill community, meaning more than 90 percent of the animals are adopted or reunited rather than euthanized.

Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
