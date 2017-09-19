© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Why Florida Floods

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 19, 2017 at 6:45 AM EDT
The parking lot is flooded at Doctors Lake Marina in Orange Park.Photo: Lindsay Kilbride, WJCT
Places across the state saw record-breaking flood waters in the wake of Hurricane Irma. In Jacksonville waters rose feet above the record books and residents had to be evacuated from the rising flood waters.

Now, even a week after the storm, officials are keeping a watchful eye on rivers throughout the state. So why is Florida so flood-prone? And how do we stop the rising water in the state?

Joann Moss is a Geography professor at the University of Florida a joins the program to talk about Florida's water woes.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
