To Speed Up Power After Irma, Florida Electric Companies Get Pass On EPA Regulations

By Amy Green
Published September 19, 2017 at 12:23 PM EDT
irma-track_5pm_091017

The Environmental Protection Agency has put a temporary freeze on the enforcement of emissions and other regulations as Florida electric companies restore power after Irma.

The companies are exempt from emissions limits and from fuel and operating restrictions, among other regulations.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection asked for the exemptions after it waived permit requirements.

The effort is aimed at helping electric companies restore power.

Statewide some 10 million Florida customers remain without power more than a week after Irma churned ashore. Most customers have had their power restored.

Electric companies must report any time they operate outside of regulations. Enforcement resumes next week.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts.
