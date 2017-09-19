© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Protecting Florida's Power Grid From Devastating Storms

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 19, 2017 at 6:38 AM EDT
The Florida Power and Light plant at Riviera Beach, circa 1947. Photo: State Library and Archives of Florida
Millions of Floridians were without power in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Crews at utility companies across the state worked feverishly to get customers back up and running, but some may remain without power for weeks to come.

So what knocked out Florida’s power grid? And what it takes to protect it from the devastation of future storms?

Christopher Emrich, Associate Professor of Environmental Sciences and Public administration at the University of Central Florida and Ted Kury, Director of Energy Studies at the Public Utility Research Center at the University of Florida join the program to talk about Florida's power.

 

 

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
