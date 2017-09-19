Fishkind Conversations: The Economic Impact of Hurricane Irma

Estimates on the economic impact of Hurricane Irma are coming in at anywhere from $35 billion to $70 billion. Hank says hotels may have lost tourists but they filled rooms with workers helping to repair damage.

Fishkind is worried about the impact to Florida's citrus industry with reports of flooded crops and a large amount of fruit knocked to the ground, and what that does to the industry's infrastructure.

Then there are the power outages. "Many rural counties also have large outages remaining with Highlands County/Sebring area where 64 percent have no power," said Fishkind. "The utility companies are working very hard, but they predict that full power will not be restored to Monroe or Collier counties until the 22nd and I think this is very optimistic."