Gov. Scott Signs Insurance Emergency Order

Florida homeowners have more time to update their insurance policies. Governor Rick Scott signed an emergency order to help homeowners in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The order provides home owner’s insurance policy holders an additional 90 days to supply required information to their insurance companies.

Florida’s Former Insurance Commissioner Lisa Miller said the order helps residents that may have been displaced from Hurricane Irma to update information and prevent policies from cancelling.

“I think the governor just wants to have anything and everything that could possibly add stress to homeowners to not add that stress,” said Miller.

If a customer’s policy is up for renewal, homeowners will have a grace period to renew or find a new policy.

While there are extensions filed for insurance policy paperwork, Miller urges Floridians to file hurricane damage claims as soon as possible.

“This is an unprecedented weather event," said Miller. "The longer you wait, the worst damage your home will suffer. These insurance companies know that a filed claim now means less damage, less stress and a home restored more quickly.

Florida’s Department of Financial Services has activated a free hotline for homeowners with questions during the process. Homeowners can call the hotline at 1 -877-693-5236 for assistance.