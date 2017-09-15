© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spotlight: Promoting World Peace, One Film At A Time

By Crystal Chavez
Published September 15, 2017 at 2:05 PM EDT
Making its World Premiere at the Global Peace Film Festival, 'Hidden Secrets of Florida Springs' explores the mysteries of Florida’s freshwater springs.
Using films to promote peace on Earth. That's the goal of the 15th annual Global Peace Film Festival starting Monday in Orlando.

One of the films is about local LGBT Icon Billy Manes. He passed away unexpectedly this summer. The documentary was released years ago but has been updated.

"We're just thrilled to be able to celebrate his life at the end of the festival; that film is showing on Sunday September 24," said Festival Director Nina Streich.

The festival is from Sept. 18-24 in locations across Orlando and Winter Park.

Hear more about this year's programming from Streich by clicking on the audio player above.

Local filmmaker Bob Giguere will present his film, Hidden Secrets of the Florida Springs. For a preview, listen here:

