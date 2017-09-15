© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: How Do Communities Come Together After A Natural Disaster?

By Radio Intern
Published September 15, 2017 at 7:25 AM EDT
Flooding in Jacksonville. Photo courtesy Jim Rinaman.
Flooding in Jacksonville. Photo courtesy Jim Rinaman.

Florida officials have already spent more than a $250 million in the wake of Hurricane Irma, and that number is expected to rise. In Orange County, the property appraiser estimates more than $25 million in damage in the county.

Hundreds of thousands were without power and many still are. Tornadoes and strong winds destroyed some coastal communities, and flooding put entire communities underwater.

So how do communities come together and rebuild? And what role do non-profit organizations play in that process?

Jon Busdeker the co-founder of The Collective - a non-profit leadership group.

Busdeker said after disasters, rather than donating physical items to non-profit organizations, is better to donate money or volunteer.

"You want to do good but there are better ways to do good, if that makes sense," Busdeker said. "Which is volunteering or donating money because they can use that to buy what they need."

Busdeker said non-profit organizations are there for people for any assistance they need when a natural disaster occurs. "These are times for non-profits to shine and also show what they do all the time," he said.

"If you interact with them right now after a disaster you may stay with them as they go forward."

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionHurricane IrmaIrmanon-profitthe collective
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details