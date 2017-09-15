© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Teacher Bonus Program Discriminates

By WMFE Staff
Published September 15, 2017 at 11:04 AM EDT
Committee says it's time for a new board at Florida Virtual School. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Committee says it's time for a new board at Florida Virtual School. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of teachers and Florida's teacher union are going to court to stop the state's "Best and Brightest" teacher bonus program.
The Florida Education Association and seven teachers filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday against the Florida Department of Education and the state's school districts. The lawsuit alleges that the bonus program discriminates against older teachers, as well as black and Hispanic teachers. The program was first started in 2015. It awards bonuses to teachers who received good evaluations and who also earned top scores on the standardized tests used to get into college. Several teachers suing the state received good evaluations, but they didn't have access to tests taken years ago. A spokeswoman for E

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducation
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details