Intersection: Dreamers Pressure Congress To Protect DACA

The clock’s ticking on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The program was started under the Obama administration to protect the children of undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Now DACA will end in six months.

Juan Escalante is a DACA recipient and he’s also the digital campaigns manager for America’s Voice, lobbying for immigrant rights.

Escalante said the pressure’s on for members of congress to act to protect DACA recipients like him.

No new DACA applications will be processed in the next six months, Escalante said.

"That means that young people who are turning 15, 16 who are aging into the program will be unable to apply for these benefits," he said.

However, the government will still continue to renew DACA permits through March 5th, Escalante said.

Escalante said most Americans support so called “dreamers” (named for the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors act).

"We know that the American people are with us," He said.

"Poll after poll show a distinct support for dreamers like myself and a path towards legalization."